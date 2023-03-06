Diablo Ballet’s 29th Anniversary Celebration

Credit: Alpha Image Library

Celebrate Diablo Ballet’s 29th Anniversary with a special one–night only performance featuring Diablo Ballet’s premiere of the festive Confetti by Gerald Arpino, the former Artistic Associate of the Joffrey Ballet, in honor of his 100th Anniversary celebration; the classical ballet Paquita featuring the whole company; and Elevator Operator, by company dancer Amanda Farris, Diablo Ballet’s first

Dance Laboratory choreographer winner. The celebration continues immediately following the performance with a dinner and a champagne toast with the dancers at The Garden (formerly Scott’s Garden).

Performance Information:

WHAT: Diablo Ballet presents their 29 th Anniversary Performance

WHEN: March 31, 2023

In Theatre: March 31st at 6:30 pm

Virtual: A virtual link of an edited recording of the live performance will be available

April 7 – 16, 2023 for on demand viewing.

WHERE: Lesher Center for the Arts, Hofmann Theatre, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour, 30 minutes with one intermission.

TICKETS: $25-$52 with early bird discount pricing through March 8.