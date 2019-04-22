Destination: Space Station Beyond

Come experience the wonder of space.

Two former NASA astronauts, now at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, share their spaceflight experiences: building the International Space Station, conducting spacewalks, and living in space. With video and photographs, they will take you through a mission from Shuttle launch to docking with the International Space Station to returning home again.

Come relive the adventure!

This event is being hosted by the Twin Valley District of the San Francisco Bay Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Lobby doors open at 6:00 pm for STEM interactive exhibits.

Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 pm

Purchase Tickets