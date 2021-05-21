Del Valle Fine Arts Presents Trio 180 – Rebecca Clarke
VIRTUAL EVENT
Trio 180 is the resident faculty piano trio at the University of the Pacific Conservatory of Music. In addition to giving concerts and master classes throughout the United States, the Trio has been featured on concert series in Mexico and Canada. The trio will perform the wonderfully evocative Rebecca Clarke Piano Trio (1921).
Sarah Waltz, PhD is Associate Professor and Program Director for Music History at the UOP Conservatory and will introduce the composer and the music at the beginning of the concert. The Trio members and Dr. Waltz will discuss the composer and her music after the performance and will entertain questions from the audience.
Register for free here.