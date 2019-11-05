Decorating Early For Christmas Is Good For You!
A new study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology reveals that early holiday decorating is good for you. The study says, ”Dragging out the most wonderful time of the year can also help people interact more with their neighbors. Residents who decorate for Christmas but who have few friends on the block may be using the decorations and other cues as a way of communicating their accessibility to neighbors.”
Psychotherapist and author Amy Morin tells ABC, “When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in. Thinking of those happy memories stirs up happy feelings. A dose of holiday nostalgia also encourages giving and do-gooding, which is a mood enhancer. Altruism increases in the month of December and as people start to give more and donate more, it makes them happy. It makes people feel good so they want to start celebrating as early as possible.”
My Star Wars Tree will be up today (11-5), just in time for my Birthday tomorrow! I’ve got a new topper to show off.
When do you start decorating for Christmas?