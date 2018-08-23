Day in the Park is this Sunday

This is such an inspiring story of how The Taylor Family Foundation began. Below are links so you can learn everything there is to know about the people behind this organization and the kids who’ve benefited in the last 28 years. I am thrilled to finally be able to attend this years Day in the Park! Plus, they are going green, helping the planet too. Here’s all the information.

In case you haven’t heard, TTFF is going mobile this year for Day in the Park’s silent auction, and since it reduces postage and printing costs, it allows them to send more kids to camp at no charge!

To receive your personal mobile bidding link for the fundraiser, please register at ditp.auction-bid.org.

A few highlights of mobile bidding:

Bid right from your cell phone on auction lots you are interested in

Receive real-time updates on items you’ve bid on

Bid from anywhere

No app to download

All done via text

Skip the lines at the end of the event by paying on your phone if you choose, using secure paying methods.

To learn more, check out the following links.

I hope to see you there.