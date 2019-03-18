Danville’s Shops and Hops

Enjoy a fun-filled evening of craft beer sampling and shopping during the 2nd Danville Shops & Hops Craft Brew Stroll benefiting the educational and community programs at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley.

Your $25 ticket includes a commemorative glass, beer tasting, food bites, and entertainment. The Designated Driver ticket is $10 and includes Vita Water and food bites.  Tickets are $25 each and can be redeemed for beer glasses at the corner of Railroad & Prospect Avenues from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm the night of the event.

 

Thursday, April 4, 2019, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Purchase Tickets

