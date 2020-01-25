Danville’s 11th Annual Recreation Expo

The Recreation Expo takes place Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Danville Community Center. Staff will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. to assist with account creation and set-up.
Specialty class instructors and Town staff will be on hand to showcase upcoming classes and answer questions. There will be a raffle with fabulous prizes and Arts & Rec on the Go will be in attendance with games and fun for youngsters. Participants will receive information about a 10% discount for activities when they register that weekend with the exception of swim passes and the adult bocce league. All ages are welcome.
Spring Activity Guides & Summer Camps Brochures will be bulk mailed to Danville, Alamo and Diablo residents beginning January 29, 2020. However, all activities will be available for viewing online as early as Monday, January 27, 2020, at our website.
For more information, contact the Danville Community Center at (925) 314-3400 or recreation@danville.ca.gov