Danville Police to Host “Drug Takeback Day”

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
At the event, officials will accept pills and other solids such as patches and liquids in consumer containers. Illicit drugs, intravenous solutions, needles and other sharps will NOT be accepted. For ease of disposal, participants are asked to place the medications in a sealed bag for drop-off.
For the free and anonymous event, residents can bring their prescription drugs to the Town Offices from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and drop off their medications for safe disposal.
“One of the things that makes Danville a safe place is the partnership between police and the community,” said Danville Police Chief Allan Shields. “Events like this one encourage residents to get rid of their unneeded prescriptions, reducing the chance for abuse or theft of drugs.”
Individuals who cannot attend the Drug Takeback Day can still drop off pharmaceuticals, including sharps, in bins at the front desk of the Danville Police Department during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, contact Lt. Jason Ingrassia at (925) 314-3700 or [email protected].