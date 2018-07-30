Swim, Bike, Run! The Danville Children’s Triathlon is a fun, non-competitive event for children ages 7-10. Children will race within their age group with the focus being on safety and fun. The event will take place at Monte Vista High School. Register online. All participants will receive an award for participating in this FUN event.

A great way to introduce an individual sport to your child.

August 12th at 9am.

Monte Vista High School

3131 Stone Valley Road Danville, CA

Fee $35 for Residents, $42 for Non Residents