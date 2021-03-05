Danville Chef Aly Romero and the Meatball Mamas take on The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska
I discovered Aly when she was featured on “You on The Chew” I started following her and she’s amazing and has inspired me on several levels.
Now Aly and the Meatball Mamas take on The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska. Three California ladies getting it done in crazy cold conditions. The show premieres this Sunday, March 7th.
Meatball Mamas team members, Flora Londre, Aly Romero and Jocelyn Denson, as seen on The Great Food Truck Race, Season 14.
#TeamMeatballMamas