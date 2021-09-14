Danville Area Chamber of Commerce – Simply the Best

Join the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce to honor real life heroes – those who keep our community safe, healthy and thriving!
Join them for a 3-course dinner program that will feature real life stories from health care heroes as well as first responders and our community safety public servants from police and fire.
Simply the Best is a tribute to those who serve — those on the front lines as well as those who make the tough decisions.
Join the Chamber as they highlight exceptionalism and celebrate care and compassion in our community with our featured guests —
Stanford Health | Valley Care – CEO Rick Shumway
San Ramon Regional Medical Center – CEO Ann Lucena
San Ramon Fire Protection District – Chief Paige Meyer
Town of Danville Police Department – Chief Allan Shields
Tickets are $65 per person.
Sponsorship’s are available by calling the Danville Area Chamber at 925-837-4400 or by emailing [email protected]
If you want to do more to give to the celebration, take the opportunity to sponsor dinner for our health care, first responder and safety heroes for a $200 sponsorship (includes dinner for two).
Show our appreciation to those who keep us safe!
Tuesday Sep 28, 2021
6:00 PM – 8:30 PM PDT
