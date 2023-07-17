It’s The Most Colorful Benefit Concert of the Summer!!

The Crayon Initiative – Melt With You Festival, happening Saturday, August 12th

at Madrid Ranch in Danville.

With 8 hours of live music and comedy, Melt With You is set to become Danville’s premier benefit concert!

Enjoy the day with some of the best music and comedy around, including:

Fleetwood Mask: Mick Fleetwood’s only endorsed cover band in America

Salvage Title: 2022’s Best Local East Bay Band

Steve Hanson: Northern California’s premier dance band

School of Rock, San Ramon: the world’s largest multi-location music school

The 360s: an acoustic quartet featuring songs from the 1960s

Derrick Keener: comedian and emcee

Tickets include:

All the food you can eat from incredible local restaurants

Unlimited beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic drinks

Your own souvenir festival chair

And it all benefits children in hospitals through The Crayon Initiative!

Click HERE for more info!