Crayon Initiative – Melt With You Festival
It’s The Most Colorful Benefit Concert of the Summer!!
The Crayon Initiative – Melt With You Festival, happening Saturday, August 12th
at Madrid Ranch in Danville.
With 8 hours of live music and comedy, Melt With You is set to become Danville’s premier benefit concert!
Enjoy the day with some of the best music and comedy around, including:
Fleetwood Mask: Mick Fleetwood’s only endorsed cover band in America
Salvage Title: 2022’s Best Local East Bay Band
Steve Hanson: Northern California’s premier dance band
School of Rock, San Ramon: the world’s largest multi-location music school
The 360s: an acoustic quartet featuring songs from the 1960s
Derrick Keener: comedian and emcee
Tickets include:
All the food you can eat from incredible local restaurants
Unlimited beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic drinks
Your own souvenir festival chair
And it all benefits children in hospitals through The Crayon Initiative!
Click HERE for more info!