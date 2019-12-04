Craig, Daniel Craig is the BEST Bond!

I’ve still got geek bumps after watching this new trailer for the upcoming James Bond movie!!! As I said in the headline, I think Craig is the best bond to date! Date meaning as of now, but hey he’d be the best to date too. LOL.
No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig as 007 once again. It is supposed to be his final movie portraying the classy secret agent. In the film, Bond has retired from active duty, but a friend asks him for a favor that requires him to put himself in danger again. The villain in this movie is played by Rami Malek. No Time To Die hits theaters on April 8th.
You know where I stand. Who do you think is the best Bond?