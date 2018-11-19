Covered California and Medi-Cal Presentation

The open enrollment period for Covered California is until January 15, 2019. Medi-Cal enrollment is year round. Axis Community Health will hold a free presentation on Covered California and Medi-Cal on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue.

Don’t have health insurance?

Confused about Covered California?

Want to pay less for coverage?

Come and meet Paula Barriga, Community Relations Manager at Axis Community Health. She’ll talk about getting started with Covered California, how to renew your current health plan, and important changes and options available for 2019 health plans. Barriga will cover information on basic features of both Covered California and Medi-Cal, local resources for in-person help, and tips for a successful enrollment application.

Axis Community Health provides quality, affordable medical, mental health, and substance abuse services that promote the well-being of all members of the community.

A non-profit organization founded in 1972, Axis Community Health provides services for 14,000 local residents.

Axis Community Health is recognized by Covered California as a Certified Enrollment Entity. For more information about Axis Community Health, call 925-462-1755 or visit www.axishealth.org.

To learn more about additional library events, visit www.livermorelibrary.net