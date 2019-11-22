Country Hitmakers Phil Vassar and Lonestar Arrive at the Bankhead with “Holidays and Hits”

Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm
Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Street, Downtown Livermore
Call 925- 373-6800. Visit www.lvpac.org
Two of the biggest country acts in recent decades are back out on the road to celebrate the Christmas season. For the second year, Lonestar and Phil Vassar join forces on a “Holidays and Hits” tour performing their hit songs, including “Not So Silent Night” which they wrote together last year, as well as Christmas standards. Lonestar’s Richie McDonald, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater, and Dean Sams are known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals. Their ten Number #1 country hits include “No News, Come Crying To Me and the cross over smash hit Amazed,; which earned them both the Academy of Country Music Single of the Year and Song of the Year in 1999. Lonestar released their first Christmas album in 2000, “This Christmas Time,” which included “Reason for the Season” co- written by McDonald. Country music hit maker Phil Vassar has been twice crowned Songwriter of the Year
with ten chart-topping hits such as “Carlene,” “In Real Love,” “Little Rodeo,” “For A Little While,” “Right on the Money,” “My Next Thirty Years,” “I’m Alright,” and “Just Another Day in Paradise.” A multiple Academy of Country Music award winner, Vassar has headlined Christmas tours for more than a decade. He released his first Christmas album “Noel” in 2011, which included a duet “Big Ol’ Texas Christmas”with Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson. One of more than a dozen events at the Bankhead in December, Phil Vassar and Lonestar’s “Holiday and Hits” leads off three shows that honor the holiday season with different styles and sounds. Danú in “An Emerald Isle Christmas” on December 16 will fill the theater with authentic Celtic music, followed on December 23 by the eclectic LA-based gypsy-klezmer band Mostly Kosher.