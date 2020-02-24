Connected Horse – Workshops with Horses and Humans

Workshops Introducing You to the Lessons from Horses 2020 Spring Workshops
Connected Horse is excited to expand its powerful Workshops with Horses and Humans to benefit people with early-stage
dementia and their care partners:
Workshops are 2.5 hours, once a week for
3-5 weeks.
Absolutely NO prior experience with
horses are necessary to participate.
Participants will be engaging with horses
from the ground, no riding.
All participants must be ambulatory and
willing to participate together.
There is NO fee to participate, donations
accepted.
Saturdays 1:00pm – 3:30pm*
March 7, 14, 21, 28
May 2, 9, 16, 23
July 11, 18, 25, Aug 1
October 3, 10, 17, 24
Tuesdays 1:00pm – 3:30pm*
April 7, 14, 21, 28
June 2, 9, 16, 23
September 8, 15, 22, 29
See our website for additional
locations
* Schedule subject to change depending on weather
Call Judy Today
(925) 708-0067
judy@connectedhorse.org
www.connectedhorse.org