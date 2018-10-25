This year, in time for Veteran’s day, the Village Theatre Art Gallery will be showcasing photographs, sketches, and sculptures as well as a series of self-portraits from the California Arts Council’s Veterans Initiative in the Arts, ABOUTFACE program. The exhibition, ‘Conflict and Compassion: Through the Eyes of a Veteran,’ is curated by Vietnam Veteran and photographer, Tim Dallas. Dallas’ work will be on display, as will the works of Steven Burchik and Jim Hardy. All three men served in the war but it was not until recently, through their shared love of art and photography, that they became acquainted.

An Opening Reception for the exhibition is scheduled for Thursday, November 1, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. During the reception, complimentary refreshments will be served and music will be provided by the very entertaining and talented group of musicians, Clarinet Fusion. The exhibit runs through December 15, 2018. The artwork in the exhibition will be for sale.

An additional artist evening is set for Thursday, November 8, 2018, as Steven Burchik will hold an evening presentation on his photographs of Vietnam. Burchik made a book from his collection of photographs and often speaks to local high schools and Veterans organizations about his experience serving in Vietnam. “Compass and Camera, a Year in Vietnam” is scheduled for Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Theatre Art Gallery, 233 Front St. and will show many photos from his collection as part of his talk. The talk is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public.

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery are open to visitors Wednesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday by appointment only.

The Art Gallery is closed on Sundays. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.

For more information, contact Visual Arts Coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 ormbleier@danville.ca.gov.