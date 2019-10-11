Conex Comic Con and Exotic Animal Expo
CONEX COMIC CON NOVEMBER 16-17, 2019
SATURDAY 10AM-5:00PM; SUNDAY 10AM-4:30PM
First of all thank you for your continued support of our annual ConEX: Comic-Con & Exotic Animal Expo (Reptiles, Birds, Arachnids, Bugs, and more). This is an EXPOnential Event brought to you by Become One Voice, Inc. which has and will continue to benefit MAKE-A-WISH as well as several animal rescues and other charities. We thank you immensely for supporting our mission and look forward to seeing you there.
Don’t miss our continued adventure as we look forward to CONEX 2019. Please remember it is our mission to empower youth and young adults to use their passions, talents, and skills to make a difference in the local and global community.
Find out how you can participate… vend, visit and share our event with friends and family. Look forward to cosplays galore, aspiring asn successful artists, amazing exotics, and do it all while supporting a worthwhile mission.
ADMISSION
General Admission grants 1 entry per ticket holder, to our ConEX: COMIC-CON and Exotic Animal Expo. Enjoy our VENDORS and celebrity speakers and all ConEx EVENTS and ACTIVITIES. Special door prizes and goodie bags will be available for the first 100 entrants each day. PREPURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE THROUGH PAYPAL ONLY. Please note that you may only prepurchase tickets up until 2 week before the show. All on line purchases are entered into a special drawing!
TICKET PRICING:
General admission $8.00
Parking (CASH ONLY) $10.00
UNDER 5 FREE
SENIOR CITIZENS 65+ FREE
MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDER ADMISSION TICKETS
Eligible veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders and their families can request free tickets through Veteran Tickets Foundation at www.vettix.org or First Tickets Foundation at www.1sttix.org. You must use an existing or create an account to request tickets.
TRI-VALLEY STUDENT FREE ADMISSION WITH PRESENTATION OF STUDENT TICKET PROVIDED BY SCHOOL
— EVENT VENUE –
ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
4501 PLEASANTON AVE. PLEASANTON, CA
— TIMES –
10 AM – 5:00 PM SATURDAY
10 AM – 4:30 PM SUNDAY
KID’S COSTUME CONTEST
ADULT COSPLAY CONTEST
HOW TO PLAY:
1. Attend the event (You must be present to win)
2. Judges are incognito (so you don’t know who they are, but they will be scouting the event the entire day, so get there early and strut your stuff.) The longer you are at the event, the greater chances you have of winning. Be advised there are different judges each day, so when you think you figured it out… MUAHAHA
3. Judges will ask you for your name and email address so that they can nominate you to win.
4. Judges will submit their nominees throughout the day. At the end of the weekend, the Cosplayer with the greatest number of nominations will win and we will announce it at the end of the event.
YOU MAY PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE DOOR:
PURCHASE AT THE EVENT or “ON THE LINE”
AT THE DOOR $8 General Admission 5years old and up
www.VetTix.Org FREE Military
www.1stTix.Org FREE First Responders