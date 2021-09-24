Community Life On Display In Museum On Main Photo Exhibit

Pleasanton’s Museum on Main will host the work of local street photographer Tao Guan in its next temporary exhibit, opening Wednesday August 18. The Pleasanton Ones, named after Guan’s 2018 self-published photography collection, will feature over 40 images of Pleasanton and its people as well as other examples of Guan’s photographic work.
A self-taught photographer, Guan has been capturing moments in the life of the Pleasanton community since he moved to town in 2014. He shoots with both color and black-and-white film in 35mm and medium formats. Many of the images featured in this exhibit were taken at Pleasanton’s weekly farmer’s market, where Pleasantonians and visitors of all types gather, and where Guan makes the human connections that give his work its warmth and intimacy. Guan sees Pleasanton as “a family that keeps on loving and keeps on growing,” and Museum on Main is proud to display the family album that he has assembled.
The Pleasanton Ones will run through Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Pleasanton’s Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. Hours are 10-4 Tuesday through Saturday.