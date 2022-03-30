      Weather Alert

Community Fundraiser for Livermore K9 Foundation

Community Fundraiser to support Livermore K9 Foundation from 12-4pm Saturday, April 2nd, 2022
Bottletaps
3020 Bernal Ave #160
Pleasanton, Ca. 94566
Enjoy great food, drinks and music
Rock on Tap will be playing from 1-4pm
