Community Concert Band Premieres New Composition “Pleasanton Portraits”

The Pleasanton Community Concert Band (PCCB) will be presenting the premiere of Pleasanton Portraits, a commissioned musical journey through chapters of Pleasanton’s early history. The free concert, which will include projections and historical photos, will be held at the Firehouse Arts Theater on Sunday, October 23rd from 2:00 PM-3:30 PM.

Pleasanton Portraits was commissioned by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band (PCCB) to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the band and to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the incorporation of the City of Pleasanton. PCCB is producing this event in collaboration with the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council and the Museum on Main, which will have educational and informational exhibits in the lobby of the theater. While all three organizations have been involved in promoting arts and history for multiple decades, many Pleasanton residents are unfamiliar with their extensive contributions to our community.

The piece has 5 snapshots or Portraits of different periods in the early history of Pleasanton. The first Portrait is titled “Pelnen Tribe” (Ohlone Peoples). This movement pays homage to indigenous people in the area. A pentatonic (5-note) melody is accompanied by sounds of beads and open land. “Coming of the Railroad” is introduced with the sounds of contemporary percussion effects recreating the eerie sounds of the large steel wheels of the railroad cars slowly set into motion. “Lonely Valley” goes back to a calmer, almost quiet time before Pleasanton’s population began to grow. “Enjoying the Hops” celebrates the plentiful hops that were grown here in the late 1800s. The lively melody is a festive romp with beer flowing and people dancing into the wee hours of the night. “Pleasanton Goes to the Movies” pays homage to the City’s involvement in the movie industry in the early 1900s. Many silent movies were shot in and around Pleasanton with such stars as Rudolph Valentino, Mary Pickford, and Abbott and Costello. All 5 portraits are then masterfully blended into a huge grand musical and photo finale.

In addition to Pleasanton Portraits, the band will be performing other California-themed musical selections. Get more information here.

The Pleasanton Community Concert Band has existed for over 4 decades and performs many times yearly at civic events. Each year, they produce three formal concerts at no charge. PCCB musicians are all from Pleasanton and neighboring communities and have ranged in age from 17 to 92 with musical backgrounds from school days to professional expertise. www.pleasantonband.org