Contra Costa residents can help provide medical care, and spay and neuter surgeries for homeless cats in their neighborhoods through the 8th annual “Giving Tree” Fundraiser sponsored by Community Concern for Cats, a 36-year-old local cat rescue organization.

All funds raised will support CC4C’s cat hospital, providing spay/neuter surgery to help control the homeless cat population, as well as the routine medical treatment needed to heal injured and ill cats rescued from the streets.

Community Concern for Cats sees so many cats living with broken legs, dislocated toes, crushed tails, and damaged eyes who are struggling with pain and have no one to turn to for help.“It’s such a joy when we can treat them and know that they now have a second chance for a good life,” says Gemma Osendorf-Boyd president.

How can you help?

Currently, the “Giving Tree” is decorating the window of Rescued Treasures Thrift Shop, their delightful upscale thrift store in Walnut Creek located at 1270 Newell Ave. in the San Miguel Shopping Center.

From now through Dec. 31 shoppers may go in to Rescued Treasures to purchase an ornament of various donation amounts to hang on the “Giving Tree” in the shop window, filling the tree with signs of community compassion for homeless and abandoned cats and kittens. Store hours are Mon-Sat:10am-5pm. Sun:12pm-:4:00pm

Can’t make it in?

– but that’s not as much fun as experiencing their store’s bountiful displays of Christmas and fall items, decor and special holiday apparel. Donors may also contribute through their web site communityconcernforcats.org – but that’s not as much fun as experiencing their store’s bountiful displays of Christmas and fall items, decor and special holiday apparel.