Comic Con Livermore…Don’t Wear a Red Shirt! ;)

Comic Con Livermore…Don’t Wear a Red Shirt! ;)
Can’t afford to go to the big CON in San Diego?  A Comic Con is coming to LIVERMORE!  I’m a sci-fi and comic geek, just can’t get enough.  When I heard there will be a Con in Livermore I almost lost my red shirt!  A FREE Comic Con will be at the Bankhead Theater on Saturday, July 20th.  The event starts at 11am and yes, it’s free and open to the public.  Why am I wearing a Trek shirt??  Well, DUH, there are loads of Star Trek comics too!  Fandoms will collide and imagination will know no bounds.  Come in costume for the costume contest!  They’ll have face painting, a photo booth, LOTS of comics, anime and more!  Don’t miss special guest, JOHN MORRIS, the voice of Andy in Toy Story, Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3!  He’ll be onstage just before the costume contest.  OOOH, time to start thinking about a Toy Story Cosplay!  It’s family-friendly and tons of fun, can’t wait!  BTW, what’s your favorite all-time comic book?  I was addicted to “The Witching Hour”, “Tales From the Crypt” and, of course, “Star Trek”!  Check out the fun photos from last years Con below.  See you there!  Live Long and Prosper  –Mark Davis

John Morris
Comic Con Livermore
Comic Con Livermore
Comic Con Livermore
