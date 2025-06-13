101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Comedian TJ Miller interview

Share
Comedian TJ Miller interview
Photo Credit: AdMedia Byron Purvis

 

You’ve seen comedian/actor TJ Miller in the first two Deadpool films, the lead in the Emoji Movie, How To Train Your Dragon, Underwater starring Kristen Stewart & in the hit HBO show Silicon Valley. TJ Miller visited San Francisco to perform at Cobb’s Comedy Club where he celebrated his birthday & saw Waymos on the street. I spoke with TJ Miller about his hot sauces/peanut butter, donuts vs cinnamon rolls, music he listens to & how comedy is healing. Watch my interview below & catch TJ Miller riff off the audience live in Sacramento at Punchline on Thursday 7/24-Sat 7/26! 

 

  • Interview for mature audience due to content 

 

https://youtu.be/5uVSNjycMXM?si=xAhIhZopNvxX9Gca

 

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2ZhlX8Xx2FkHFlvn0MZWOG?si=UUWisPG2TjKDnweLBnargw

 

https://tjmillerdoesnothaveawebsite.com/

 

https://www.instagram.com/teenagemillionaire

 

https://www.punchlinesac.com/shows

Jisselle Fernandez

 

Recently Played

Ho HeyThe Lumineers
4:57pm
Don't Start NowDua Lipa
4:54pm
Uptown FunkMark Ronson
4:50pm
Take Me Home TonightEddie Money
4:46pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
4:36pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

EMF Ian Dench Interview
2

Giants Days at Stanford Blood Center
3

Philanthropy Thursday: Bob Hammer from A Brighter Day
4

The Box Officer: Materialists and How To Train Your Dragon
5

Comedian TJ Miller interview
Alpha Recruitment