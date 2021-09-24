Come join us for the 2021 Bay Area Shine a Light NF Walk!

The Shine a Light NF Walk is a fundraising event to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation and help end NF. Neurofibromatosis, or NF, affects millions of people worldwide, but few have heard of it and there currently is no cure. The Shine a Light NF Walk brings NF out of the shadows, raising awareness and funding research to help better the lives of those living with NF.
Register at shinealightwalk.org/bayarea2021 and join us on Saturday, October 9th at 10:00AM PT.
For more information:
