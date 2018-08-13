Classic Movie Mondays and Livermore Library By Barbara Hoover | Aug 13, 2018 @ 6:41 AM Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom Monday, August 20 at 5:30 pm — 7:30 pm – Rincon Library in Livermore Watch this iconic adventure movie, but hold on to your seat and your free popcorn. (PG, 1h58min) (Teen to Adult) SHARE RELATED CONTENT 6th Annual SWing for Cancer Therapies Golf Tournament Paws In Need Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser Pleasanton Adult & Career Education NorSled 3rd Annual Ice Cream Social Open Heart Kitchen Black & White Party Fundraiser Escape Room For Teens