Classic Films Series at the Pleasanton Library

Classic Film Series
1st Thursdays of the month, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
FREE and open to all in the Library’s Large Meeting Room
Start 6:30 pm with Introduction by Steve Chiolis, Professor of Humanities & English from Las Positas College
This year’s theme is City of Fog– films about classic San Francisco!
February 7, 2019, – Nob Hill (1945)
March 7, 2019, – The House on Telegraph Hill (1961)
April 4, 2019, – Welcome, Danger! (1929)
May 2, 2019, – San Francisco (1936)
June 6, 2019, TBA – Our May audience will get to choose film for June!
Contact: Teresa Parham – (925)931-3404