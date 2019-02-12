Classic Films Series at the Pleasanton Library

Classic Film Series

1st Thursdays of the month, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

 

FREE and open to all in the Library’s Large Meeting Room

Start 6:30 pm with Introduction by Steve Chiolis, Professor of  Humanities & English from Las Positas College

 

This year’s theme is City of Fog– films about classic San Francisco!

 

 

February 7, 2019,  –  Nob Hill (1945)

March 7, 2019,   –    The House on Telegraph Hill (1961)

April 4, 2019,  –  Welcome, Danger! (1929)

May 2, 2019,    –   San Francisco (1936)

June 6, 2019, TBA   –  Our May audience will get to choose film for June!

 

 

Film Descriptions

Contact: Teresa Parham – (925)931-3404

