Civic Arts Stage Company Presents: Wonderland

Take an exciting journey through the looking glass and down the rabbit hole in this totally unique adventure! Tumble into Wonderland to meet the irresistible characters inspired by the novels of Lewis Carroll in this new play, devised by the actors and the creative team of Civic Arts Stage Company and Bay Area Children’s Theatre.

Showtimes:

Friday, September 7 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 8 @ 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 9 @ 2:00 pm

Friday, September 14 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 15 @ 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 16 @ 2:00 pm

