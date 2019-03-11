City of Pleasanton Summer 2019 Leader in Training Program

The City of Pleasanton is accepting applications for the summer Leader in Training program. Participants will gain valuable work experience and on the job training by working closely with the City of Pleasanton staff.

The LIT program allows Pleasanton students entering 7 – 10th grades in fall 2019 the opportunity to prepare for future employment through training in essential job skills and engaging in meaningful volunteer work. To apply, register here.

Applications will be accepted until March 20, 2019.

For more information, contact Nicole Thomas or Joelle Glushenko, Recreation Supervisor at

925-931-3432. Or email volunteer@cityofpleasantonca.gov

