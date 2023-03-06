101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Cinderella’s Royal Tea

Join the Children’s Dance Theatre for a magical afternoon on April 1st, 2023 with seating’s at 11am & 2pm at The Press Wine Bar in Tracy. Seating begins promptly at 11am & 2pm. Guests will be transported to Cinderella’s elegant Ballroom Tea. Enjoy dainty delights, mini tea sandwiches, and a variety of sweets served reminiscent of a traditional English Tea. Chilled mimosas will be available for our adult guests (21 and over). Take part in our Raffle, enchanted gift shop, and photos opportunities with Cinderella and some of her royal friends. Take your experience to the next level and enjoy one of our Cinderella, Princess, or Prince themed VIP tables for a unique treat and one of a kind experience. This event will sell out!

Get more information here.

