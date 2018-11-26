Christmas Treasures: The Greatest Christmas Choruses

Saturday, December 8, 2018, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 9, 2018, 3:00 pm

“Our December concerts “Christmas Treasures” feature choruses from some of the greatest works ever composed for choral voices,” says John Emory Bush, VCC Artistic Director. “The concerts will take the audience through a journey of music history from the 15th century featuring Sweelinck’s joyous “Hodie Christus Natus Est” to the most recent work of Eric Whitacre’s ever-popular “Lux Aurumque”, a truly melodically inspirational piece.”

The chorus will also perform Handel’s well-known “Hallelujah Chorus” from his choral masterwork “Messiah” and a recent discovery, Biebl’s beautiful “Ave Maria,” brought to our attention by the Bay Area’s world-class men’s ensemble, Chanticleer.

“There is a rich variety of music for all to enjoy and audience members can join in singing familiar carols,” says Bill Leach, VCC President. “These choral gems will engage the listener as they explore our best choral repertoire for Christmas.”

Leach adds, “The audience carol sing-a-long has been a traditional portion of the holiday concerts for over 50 years. It’s obvious that our audience feels the spirit of the season. We can see it in their faces as they sing, and that makes the experience very special for us.”

Tickets

Tickets for the December and March concerts are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. High School and college students $10 with valid student ID. Children are free.

Advance tickets may be ordered by visiting the Chorale’s website at www.valleyconcertchorale.org, or by calling the Chorale’s information number at (925) 866-4003 to order tickets.

About Valley Concert Chorale

For over 50 years, the Valley Concert Chorale is the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.

Valley Concert Chorale’s mission is to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community.

The all-volunteer, non-profit chorale receives financial support from grants, ticket sales, membership dues, fundraisers, and donations.