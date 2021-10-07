Chili Cookoff Coming To Carnegie Park In Livermore!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 23rd and plan to enjoy a fun-filled day of local music, wine, beer, food – and, of course the best chili in town! The Rotary Club of Livermore will be hosting its First Annual Chili Cook Off at Carnegie Park from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.
This family event includes a Chili Cook Off Contest with celebrity judges, a kid’s area with face painting and magical entertainment, arts & craft booths and live music by Frankie Bones Project, Groovy Judy, and LunaFish.
Admission is free. Funds raised from chili and drink sales will be used to support our local community. Click here for more information.