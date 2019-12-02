CHICAGO, RICK SPRINGFIELD AND ALANIS MORISSETTE?! WOW!
Hey guys! Just announced…Rick Springfield will be touring with CHICAGO in 2020 and it looks like they will be making one stop at the Concord Pavilion on June 12. And if that weren’t enough… the “Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour” will be at Concord Pavilion June 5th. One of the GREATEST albums ever made in my opinion. Alanis will perform all the songs from the album as well as some new songs. “Garbage” and “Liz Phair” will join her on the same show!!! Here’s the link to the Alanis tour:
Wouldn’t it be GREAT if they could make a stop at Wente Winery in Livermore? Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?? Hey Wente, what to you think? Post your comments on this blog and maybe we can get something viral going. SUPER excited about both tours!!
–Mark Davis 🙂