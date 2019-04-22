Charity Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament

Saturday, May 4, 2019, 6:00 pm-11:00 pm

Veterans Memorial Building

Join us for an evening of fun while raising money for the RADM C.W. Parks Battalion of the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps based at Camp Parks.

Chartered by Congress in 1962, the US Naval Sea Cadets is a youth leadership program for young men and women ages 10-18. Cadets have the opportunity to train with US military units throughout the country in a wide variety of areas (aviation, seamanship, SCUBA school, STEM and more!) The local unit, RADM C.W. Parks Battalion has over 50 cadets and 14 adult volunteers. All proceeds from this event go directly to support our cadets.

The RADM C.W. Parks Battalion is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Tickets are $75 each. Register before April 15th and receive an additional $500 in chips. Additional re-buys are available for $20. Cash prizes for the top five players!

Buy Tickets Online Or Pay With Check

Make checks payable to USNSCC – please provide an email address for confirmation on the check memo. Mail to:

USNSCC

950 Mericrest Street

Brentwood, CA 94513

Doors open at 6:00 pm

The tournament begins at 7:00

Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

All skill levels are welcome!

Must be 21 years of age to attend.

For more information, please contact Ensign Steve Rogers: support@cwparksbattalion.org or (510) 366-4066