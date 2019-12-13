Chabot Space & Science Center Balloon Drop

December 31
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITHOUT STAYING UP ALL NIGHT!
Watch a past Balloon Drop event at Chabot.
COUNTING DOWN TO 20 YEARS
This year is especially important, as it also counts down to Chabot’s 20th anniversary at its current Skyline location. Although the organization has served as Oakland’s observatory since 1883, Chabot Space and Science Center acquired its name and location in 2000. Since then, there have been nearly 20 years of field trips, exhibits, programs and other STEM learning opportunities at Chabot’s Skyline home.
“It is the oldest balloon drop celebration in the Bay Area and is one of the most magical events we host. We see hundreds of young kids each year come to the Center to celebrate the mark of the new year as we announce its arrival around the globe,” said Visitor Experience Director, Liz Austerman.
When it’s 11 a.m. in Oakland, it will be 2020 somewhere on the planet. To mark the occasion, Chabot will drop hundreds of colorful balloons on eager, waiting children in the photo-friendly celebration.
The family tradition continues with an environmental focus. Chabot plans to use over 1,000 eco-friendly latex balloons that are made from natural rubber and are biodegradable.
At the stroke of 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, balloons will fall from the ceiling of Chabot, and the celebration begins. Families are invited to stay for the day to participate in fun activities throughout the Center.
The New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop began at Chabot Space & Science Center in 2000 as an approach for families to celebrate the New Year without keeping children awake past their bedtimes. It’s also an opportunity to teach kids about the turning Earth and its time zones.
“Balloon Drop is particularly fun for the little ones, as many of them are too young to stay up late for the midnight celebrations,” Austerman said.
“We look forward to celebrating our 20th Balloon Drop anniversary next year at the same time we will be celebrating the 20 years of memories at Chabot’s current location. This also counts down to a year of exciting plans to celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2020,” Austerman said.
There are two separate drop locations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children under five are invited to watch the balloons fall in Chabot’s Discovery Lab, while participants ages six and older celebrate with drops in the Rotunda.
Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop are $5 per child, plus admission to Chabot Space & Science Center. For members, tickets are $5 per child, no admission required. The countdown starts precisely at 10:45am, 12:45pm, and 3:45pm and space is limited. General registration begins December 8. Member registration begins December 1.