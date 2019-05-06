Chabot Space and Science Lectures and Lasers

– 10:00 PM

Get lit with lasers! Want to impress your friends with your expansive knowledge of science and culture? Looking for a new date night activity? Just want to kick back and watch a laser show?

Every month we’ll be joined by scientists, experts, writers, and entertainers to delve into a new topic from rocket launches to cannabis to pop astrology and everything in between. Grab a beer and head into our Planetarium for a unique talk followed by not one, but TWO laser light shows. Bring your friends, bring your lovers, bring your parents!

Laser shows featuring music from Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and more will rotate each month. Beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase.

SHAKESPEARE WROTE SOURCE CODE WITH LISA ROSENBERG

How is a sonnet like a satellite? What do theater, software, and symphonies have in common? Conventional divisions and assumptions about arts and sciences can keep us in narrow modes of thinking and working. By taking an unorthodox look at widely different, often-divided disciplines, we can rethink and strengthen our skill sets, and discover powerful tools for addressing complex problems and creative challenges in any field.

Speaker Bio

Poet, consultant, and recovering engineer, Lisa Rosenberg is the author of A Different Physics, an award-winning poetry collection that draws on her background in science and technology. She holds degrees in physics and creative writing, and worked for many years in the space program. A former Wallace Stegner Fellow and private pilot, she served as the 2017-2018 Poet Laureate of San Mateo County. She speaks, consults, and instructs in multidisciplinary settings, bringing tools of poetry the urgent discourse on our modes of inquiry and enterprise.

7pm- Lisa Rosenberg, Author of A Different Physics

8:15pm- Hypnotica Laser Show

9:15pm- LaseRetro