Centennial of World War I and 50th Anniversary

Veterans in the San Ramon Valley invite residents to come to the Veterans Memorial Building Veterans Day weekend for an Open House commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I and the 50th Anniversary of the Tet Offensive. From November 10-12, 2018, military-themed exhibits, gathered by local residents, will be displayed in the main auditorium of the Veterans Memorial Building, 400 Hartz Avenue, as well as outside the building.

This year, the primary focus of the exhibits will be the Centennial of World War I

with additional exhibits focusing on the 50th Anniversary of the Tet Offensive, as well as Peace Support Operations.

At 11:00 am on 11/11, there will be an observance of the WWI Centennial, including a bell tolling, performance by a local handbell group, invocation, brief talk by Beverly Lane on WWI Valley Veterans, a poetry reading, and a bugle performance with a WWI bugle.

In addition to a display of the Doolittle Raid and a presentation by the USS Hornet, exhibits will also include military memorabilia from other time periods including:

-Extensive exhibit by the Bataan Legacy Historical Society

-The full-size cockpit of F-8 Crusader jet (Available to climb in and view)

-“Huey” helicopter (Available to climb in and view)

-Carvings and artwork by US Army combat artists

-Post 9/11-Global War on Terror display

-Aircraft Instruments and Communication gear

-Author’s Table featuring book signings by local military authors

-Children’s activities (Identify objects)

-Blue Star Moms (Send a postcard to current service men and women overseas)

Admission is FREE.

Event hours are:

Saturday, November 10th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday, November 11th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Monday, November 12th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Docents will be available to guide guests around the permanent museum displays.