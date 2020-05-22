Celebrating Memorial Day While We Quarantine In Place
Soldier saluting the USA flag for memorial day
This is a very different Memorial Day weekend this year. You may be wondering how to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s actually pretty easy. Here are 5 ideas.
- Fly the American flag . . . if it’s not already something you do EVERY Memorial Day.
- Give your kids sidewalk chalk. They can use it to make patriotic drawings or write thank-you messages to veterans on your sidewalk or driveway.
- Donate flowers to a fallen hero. Check with your local cemetery to see if they’re accepting Memorial Day donations during the pandemic, or donate to Memorial Day Flowers, which is an organization that coordinates placing flowers for interred veterans.
- Check out the TV specials. The “Parade of Heroes” special will stream on Facebook on Monday morning . . . the “National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall” special airs on the major TV networks on Monday afternoon . . . and PBS will air its annual “Memorial Day Concert” on Sunday night at 8:00 P.M. Eastern.
- Participate in the National Moment of Remembrance. At 3:00 P.M. on Memorial Day, we’re supposed to pause for a moment of silence for those who’ve died serving in the military . . . and take at least one minute to send love, prayers, and thoughts.
Whatever you plan, have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend!