Celebrate Tri Valley Reach’s 30th Anniversary

You are invited to Tri Valley REACH’s 30th year anniversary fundraiser at McGrail Family Vineyards on Thursday August 19th from 6 to 8:30 pm. All proceeds go towards improving REACH properties.
REACH provides resources, education, activities, community participation, and housing opportunities for developmentally disabled adults, empowering them to thrive within Tri Valley communities.
Tickets are $100 and include McGrail Family Vineyards’ wine, Gigi’s Rolling Wood-Fired Gourmet Pizza, Cookies by Jill Smith Cookies, and a 30% discount on wine purchases. Additional sponsorships range from $500 to $5,000. Sponsors will be recognized at the event and featured on the REACH website and social media. Sponsors who donate $1,000 and over will receive their choice of selected McGrail Family Vineyards’ wine.
For more information and to buy tickets, email [email protected] or click here.