Celebrate Spring With A “Tea Party In A Box!”

For the second year in a row, Assistance League of Amador Valley is inviting everyone to participate in the Tea Party in a Box Fundraiser.
Last year it proved to be so successful that this year two pick up days are being offered on two consecutive Saturdays, April 23, 2022 and April 30, 2022, with the possibility of delivery for six or more purchased tea boxes. The boxes, catered by Crown & Crumpet in San Francisco, are beautifully presented and contain delicious sweet and savory items and of course, the (regular and decaffeinated) tea. It is the perfect way to celebrate spring or any other occasion with friends and / or family.
Proceeds will greatly help those in need in our community through Assistance League’s many philanthropic and community programs. $37.50, half of the total purchase, is tax deductible. Assistance League of Amador Valley greatly appreciates your support!
Get more information here.