Castro Valley Center for the Arts 2018-2019 Season

The Castro Valley Arts Foundation presents the 13th season of live music at the Castro Valley Center for the Arts. Audiences will enjoy performances from country to classics.

Also, save December 31 for our 2nd annual celebration of the New Year! Duettos: A Musical Cabaret Celebrating Family, Friendship and Love.

2018 – 2019 Season Line-up

Led ZepAgain

Friday, September 7, 2018, at 7:30 pm

Led ZepAgain is the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin in the world today. Featured on AXS TV’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands,” this tribute is as close to the real thing that you will ever see.

Mark Mackay

Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 7:30 pm

A blazing guitarist, Mark Mackay is an evocative vocalist and a songwriter steeped in authenticity. At the crossroads of country music and rock and roll is where he makes his stand. Fronting a powerhouse band, Mackay rocks the room with rowdy charm and persuasive conviction.

Vox Fortura

Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 7:30 pm

Vox Fortura is a classical singing group who were semi-finalists on Britain’s Got Talent 2016. Featuring 4 male acapella singers, the group combines a classical crossover operatic style with covers of iconic songs.

Duettos: A Musical Cabaret celebrating Relationships.

Monday, December 31, 2018, at 7:30 pm

A magical evening of music, featuring Matthew Liebowitz and Friends, performing Broadway favorites and Billboard hits. The party starts at 6:00 pm, followed by the show at 7:30 pm. (Please, only 21+ may attend)

James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash

Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 7:30 pm

James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the life and music of the Man in Black with strong conviction and stunning accuracy. Garner and his band recreate Cash’s biggest hits incorporating historical and person anecdotes.

The Sun Kings

Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 7:30 pm

The Sun Kings are considered to be one of the premier Beatles tribute acts in the country. Packing theatres and selling out shows along the West Coast and beyond, The Sun Kings continue to amaze their fans and win over skeptics, with their uncanny channeling and respect for the music they perform.

Pasquale Esposito

Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 7:30 pm

Italian tenor, Pasquale Esposito brings his PBS special “Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Enrico Caruso” live to Castro Valley. The concert pays homage to the legendary tenor, Enrico Caruso.

