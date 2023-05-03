Cantabella Children’s Chorus performs Inversions in concert Saturday, May 13 at 1 and 4 pm at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. In celebration of Mother’s Day, Cantabella Artistic Director Clement Cano selected the Inversions theme to honor women, presenting many pieces representing female artistry.

Mr Cano shared the meaning of the Inversions theme, “The root musical chord represents the status quo of majority male composers highlighted throughout the centuries and when you invert the chord you get a different color or feel – basically turning the status quo upside down by presenting majority female composers, poets, lyricists, and arrangers.”

The range of music selected provides appeal to a broad audience. Mr Cano, expressed great enthusiasm when he spoke about the music of female composers for the upcoming Inversions performance. “Measure Me, Sky! by Elaine Hagenberg has a great sense of flying and living aspirations represented in the music. Wanting Memories (Ysaye M. Barnwell) relatively simplistic nature with luscious melodies has tremendous impact for longing for family and memories. Past Life Melodies (Sarah Hopkins) has no lyrics concentrating on pure raw singing producing visceral sounds and emotions. Ķekatu dziesma (Carnival Song), despite its whimsical text, the choir was up to this difficult piece that pushed and challenged our singers”. Our choirs also perform outright fun pieces. Little Fish, Big Name (Phyllis White) will delight the audience with its rhymes and catchy tune for the little fish with the big, long Hawaiian name.

Cantabella Children’s Chorus is an international award winning choir having won the top Grand Prix award at the July 2019 World Youth Choral Festival and Competition, South Korea, before the pandemic.

Be sure to invite your mom and friends to this family event in honor of Mother’s Day. Introduce your child to a life-long joy to use their own voice. The 1 pm concert features Cantabella’s young talented elementary school-age choristers. The 4 pm concert features middle and high school-age award-winning choristers.

Youth tickets $2. Adult tickets $28/$38. Tickets are online www.livermorearts.org or at the door at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Street, Livermore, or directly from www.cantabella.org.