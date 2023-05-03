Light, lively and fun music, packed with tunes that everyone knows is Valley Concert Chorale’s final concert of its 60th Anniversary season: By George, It’s Gershwin, The Beatles and More. This concert is one for the entire family and a perfect treat for a Mother’s Day weekend. Details are as follows:

By George, It’s Gershwin, The Beatles and More

Saturday May 13, 2023, 7:30pm

Asbury United Methodist Church

4743 East Avenue, Livermore

“This concert is filled with memorable tunes that will put a smile on your face,” says Artistic Director John Emory Bush. “You will be tempted to sing along!”

Song selections include The Beatles’ classics Hey Jude, Let it Be, Yesterday, The Long and Winding Road, and even Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band and more. Do you like Broadway tunes? The Chorale has those covered as well with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s selections from Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.

Finally, George Gershwin’s well-known and timeless pieces including I Got Rhythm, Rhapsody in Blue and a Porgy and Bess medley.

“Don’t miss this concert,” says Bill Leach, Chorale Board President. It’s a one-performance-only event that closes our 60th season!”

Tickets

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. High school and college students $10 with valid student ID. Children are free.

Advance tickets may be ordered by visiting the Chorale’s website at www.valleyconcertchorale.org, or by calling the Chorale’s information number at (925) 866-4003 to order tickets.

About Valley Concert Chorale

Celebrating 60 years as the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.

Valley Concert Chorale’s mission is to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community.

The all-volunteer, non-profit chorale receives financial support from grants, ticket sales, membership dues, fundraisers and donations.

About the Director

John Emory Bush has been the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Valley Concert Chorale since 1998. He holds a Master’s degree from the Juilliard School of Music and is also trained as a pianist, organist and harpist. He was Music Director and Conductor of the San Francisco Concert Chorale for eighteen seasons and Director of Music and Organist at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Dallas from 2000-2010. Mr. Bush is Director of Music and Organist at First United Methodist Church, McKinney, Texas. For the past fifteen years, Mr. Bush has divided his time between the Bay Area and Dallas, contributing to both musical communities.