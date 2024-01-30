Bryan Adams at SAP Center Concert Review

Canadian 80s hit maker Bryan Adams brought “Summer of 69” to Winter of 24 at the SAP Center in San Jose for his So Happy It Hurts Tour on Friday night. Just before the “Heaven” singer graced his presence, Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook warmed up the crowd by having an all female virtuoso band perform fan favorites like “Here Comes The Rain Again”, “Would I Lie To You?”, and of course finishing it off strongly with “Sweet Dreams”. Although original leading lady Annie Lennox no longer tours with Eurythmics, she would’ve been honored and proud that her legacy lives on and will never be forgotten.

Finally the man of hour (or I should say two hours) had a stellar introduction. A narrator’s voice (actor John Cleese) was reciting his version on the book of Genesis how God created the Heavens and Earth and that God needed to create a Rock Angel then the spotlight shined on Bryan Adams on stage strumming his guitar. “Let there be drums.. bass… and piano” the whole stage lit up and the energy just felt so powerful. The Bay Area audience worshipped the Canadian rocker as they were hyped hearing “18 Till I Die”, “Please Forgive Me”, and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”. The woman behind my seat was getting emotional then the man to my left screaming his lungs to “Run To You” and “Summer of 69”. Over to my right another guy looking up the lyrics to the songs making sure he’s in-sync with everyone else. Bryan Adams got sentimental when he paid tribute to his late dad as well as his friend singer Tina Turner in which he sang their 1984 collaboration “It’s Only Love”. Bryan Adams definitely made a large arena feel like a small intimate venue.