Bring the family together with a Christmas Village!
We have a lot of Christmas traditions at Casa Davis. One of our favorites is the setting up the Christmas village. It’s one of the few times of the year I can get the whole family to create something wonderful and magical together. Here, for your viewing pleasure, is a link to this years entry, “A New England Christmas”:
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0TbYB5N7By6AeyXtDUqsz6JLQ
My wife grew up in New Hampshire and she had a lot of creative input here 🙂 I love the whole feel, makes me want to visit there! What do you think of our little hamlet? Do you set up a Christmas village in your home? If so, please share a picture, I would love to see it.
What are some of your family traditions? It’s really fun to get everyone together and do something you can feel proud of. And on that note, have a Holly Jolly Christmas from our family to yours. Cheers!!
–Mark Davis