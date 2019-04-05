“Bridge Over Troubled Water” concert to benefit The Alan Hu Foundation

The newly formed Alan Hu Foundation will present a benefit concert, “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, to promote mental health, raise awareness and remove the stigma surrounding psychiatric disorders, and support fundamental research for cures.

Xiaofang Chen and Chih-Ching Hu created the foundation in memory of their son, Alan, who took his own life in 2018 at the age of 15, due to mental disorders.

Alan, a gifted student, and talented cellist played in the string orchestras while he attended Amador Valley High School and Harvest Park Middle School. Local board members, Marsha McInnis, Mark Rahman, and Lynn Gatehouse agreed that a concert would be a fitting tribute to Alan’s memory, and an appropriate way to introduce the foundation to the community. Amador Valley High School music teacher Mark Aubel stepped up to plan the program and direct the concert, which will include student ensembles from both Amador Valley High School and

Harvest Park Middle School. Many of Alan’s friends and classmates will be playing at the concert. Featured soloists will be professional musicians and teachers, Brady Anderson, Abraham Becker, Yuting Chen, Beth Tomlin, and Ewen Tsai.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 4:00 pm at Lynnewood United Methodist Church. In addition to the musical performances, there will be a silent auction, as well as representatives from local mental health organizations to provide resources and answer questions. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Though there is no charge for admission, donations are encouraged and will be gratefully accepted.

RSVP by May 10, 2019, at our website. For further information and to donate to The Alan Hu Foundation, please visit the website.