Bras for a Cause “Quest for a Cure”

The theme for the 14th Annual Bras for the Cause walk is “Quest For A Cure”. Since this is our 14th walk, we looked into 14th anniversary symbols, one of which is ivory, which led us to elephants! There are numerous meanings and symbolisms with regards to elephants, and a few that resonated with us in regards to breast cancer were how the elephant exemplifies strength, power, hope, stamina, dignity and good luck. All of these components come into play for those going through the breast cancer fight, as well as qualities needed by those supporting a breast cancer patient. Of course, the elephant than led our thoughts to going on a safari or journey or quest, which brings us to our “Quest For A Cure” theme! Please join us at our upcoming April 13, 2019 Bras for the Cause walk as we continue our “Quest” to end breast cancer by funding a cure, supporting those going through treatment, and spreading awareness to all through education programs.