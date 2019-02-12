Bras for a Cause “Quest for a Cure”

The theme for the 14th Annual Bras for the Cause walk is “Quest For A Cure”. Since this is our 14th walk, we looked into 14th anniversary symbols, one of which is ivory, which led us to elephants! There are numerous meanings and symbolisms with regards to elephants, and a few that resonated with us in regards to breast cancer were how the elephant exemplifies strength, power, hope, stamina, dignity and good luck. All of these components come into play for those going through the breast cancer fight, as well as qualities needed by those supporting a breast cancer patient. Of course, the elephant than led our thoughts to going on a safari or journey or quest, which brings us to our “Quest For A Cure” theme! Please join us at our upcoming April 13, 2019 Bras for the Cause walk as we continue our “Quest” to end breast cancer by funding a cure, supporting those going through treatment, and spreading awareness to all through education programs.
2019 Bra Walk Registration is open!! Please click on the Register & Donations tab, above, to register for this fun-filled and important event. Register now at the current $39.00 registration rate!
Walkers are not required to wear decorated bras to participate in the Bras for the Cause Walk, but many do (click on Important Links to see videos of past walks). And, it is a lot of fun to wear a decorated bra and see how creative others can be! We also have prizes for some of those that do decorate and wear bras. Our wonderful judging group, the Pleasanton NCL Sustainers, have chosen the following categories for this year’s walk:
- Best Brozier (individual or team)
- Best Electric Light Show (individual or team)
- Most Creative Individual Safari Award
- Most Creative Team Safari Award
- Most Creative Small Group (group of 6 and under)
- Most Creative Large Group (group of 7 or more)
- Most Inspirational Award (individual or team)
- Best Show Stopper Team Award.
Sat., April 13, 2019
5pm Registration Opens * 7pm Walk Starts
The 8k (~5 mile) Walk starts & ends at
Amador Valley High School,
1155 Santa Rita Rd., Downtown Pleasanton, CA