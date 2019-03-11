Bow Wow Meow Luau

You’re cordially invited to our next fundraising event – a Dinner /Dance on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 4:30 pm – 10:00 pm. This is a multifaceted event that includes two live performances, costumed characters, dancing lessons, and auctions. 100% of the proceeds from this event benefit ART.

Tickets are selling fast and space is Limited. Single tickets are $50/pp and VIP tables of 8 for $375. VIP tables include reserved seating, pictures with Elvis, and dessert from SweetArts. Visit our website for more information.

The city’s Mayor, Michael Maciel, and his wife, along with City Council members are attending. Animal Rescue of Tracy operates solely with donations from the community and it’s only with your support we can continue our Mission of finding homes for adoptable cats and dogs.

Purchase Tickets