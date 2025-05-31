BottleRock 2025 Day 3 Review

Last month, April brought Coachella and Cruel World festivals in SoCal but in NorCal the long- awaited Napa Valley fest BottleRock arrived for the Memorial Day weekend. Over 40k in attendance per day, which is expected when you have headliners like Bay Area rockers Green Day (1st time headlining the fest), Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone, Noah Kahan, and Cage The Elephant. I was there for Day 3 on Sunday just like last year. Once I arrived on the festival grounds around noon, I noticed they added a new attraction— the Lululemon Roller Rink! As a fan of roller skating, this was a must do before I strolled to see the festival acts. It was totally free to skate as long as you signed a waiver. A DJ was in the center playing remixes of disco songs making it fun to do laps. I skated for about 30 mins in the sunny windy weather and got my main cardio in for the day. I hope they bring the roller rink back next year since it was a popular activity. I headed to the Jam Pad stage where Jensen McRae played acoustically even strumming to an original song she wrote about Colma,CA. I walked over to Jam Cellars Stage where Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge warmed the early crowd with sultry guitar licks. After her hour set, Allen Stone stepped on stage. Over at Verizon Stage, Aussie band Vacations had girls swarm to the front. Londoners bby hyped the audience at White Claw Stage despite singer Benjy Gibson saying he lost his voice the night before in San Francisco at Rickshaw Stop. Eggy jammed out at Prudential Stage.

Rapper Flo Rida canceled his set last minute so artist schedules had to be adjusted. I then took a break to get a quick bite to eat and even get new BottleRock merch, which every year the designs keep getting more impressive. The War and Treaty jazzed it up at Prudential Stage, which is smaller and more intimate but their performance made them feel larger than life. Back at Verizon, Latin country artist Carin Leon brought the heat (literally he had pyro). It’s amazing to see that BottleRock is a diverse musical buffet showcasing other underrated genres from different countries and highlighting that to thousands of people. Last year, BottleRock had Grammy winning Latin rock band Mana headline which was the first for both.

While watching Carin Leon’s set, I was at the Verizon Deck which is a lounge area that has lower and balcony seating to view the performers. I already found myself a nice seat then to find out after each set ends, the Verizon employees have to clean up to welcome new guests so unfortunately I was kicked out. There was already a long line forming to get in and find a seat. I had no choice but to stand over an hour until Cage The Elephant came on and when they did they absolutely delivered. This was my first time seeing Cage and what I’ve heard before they’re fantastic live so I had to see for myself. It was definitely packed, but I pushed my way through to have a decent viewing. Cage played 22 of their songs including my favs “Neon Pill”, “Social Cues”, “Mess Around”, their newer single “Rainbow”, also “Shake Me Down”. Frontman Matt Shultz sounds exactly what you hear on the radio & moves like Jagger across the stage. Cage closed out with “Come A Little Closer” and on the final night of BottleRock that’s what we did. BottleRock will return next year May 22-24,2026!