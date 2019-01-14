Bothwell Arts Center Gala Fundraiser to Celebrate the “Golden Age of Hollywood”

A major fundraising event for the Bothwell Arts Center, the “Golden Age of Hollywood” fundraising gala on February 2, 2019, will be a sparkling star-studded night. Celebrating one of the most glamorous eras in California history, the event will take place at the Bothwell Arts Center at 2466 Eighth Avenue in Livermore, which will be festively decorated for the occasion in the style of the era. Run by the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, the Bothwell Arts Center is an arts incubator offering affordable classroom, rehearsal, performance, event, and studio space for artists, musicians, and arts organizations.

Guests will make a grand entrance and stroll along “The Sunset Strip,” to view the historic sights and visit the “Psychic to the Stars.” At the start of the evening, Encore Players will light up the West End with an entertaining Maltese Falcon “audition call” directed by Ray Spooner. Live music by the Golden Age Orchestra, led by Matt Finders and featuring renowned jazz vocalist Karen Marguth, will entice dancers out onto the floor. A small plates buffet will be followed by a delicious dessert and throughout the evening, Hollywood specialty drinks and punch bowls will be on sale at “The Hollywood Roosevelt” and “The Spare Room” bars.

At the event, there will also be a blind wine raffle, a variety of silent auction items, and jewelry and accessories for sale. All proceeds from the event will support the Bothwell Arts Center. For information about event sponsorship, contact Anne Giancola at agiancola@lvpac.org.

Providing fun and entertaining way to get ready for the event, “Learn to Dance like a Hollywood Star,” an easy introduction to ballroom dancing will be held on January 26, 2019, at the Bothwell. In addition to dance lessons, costume finery to complete Hollywood-themed outfits will be available for sale. Free for “Golden Age of Hollywood” ticket holders, admission to “Learn to Dance like a Hollywood Star” costs just $10 and can be applied to the price of a “Golden Age of Hollywood” ticket.

Both the Bothwell Arts Center and Bankhead Theater are operated by Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center and offer a wide range of programs providing affordable and accessible access to the arts for the Tri-Valley community and beyond.

“How to Dance Like a Hollywood Star”

Saturday, January 26, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

Price: $10. Free to Golden Age of Hollywood ticket holders.Golden Age of Hollywood Gala

Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 6:30 pm

